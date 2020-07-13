All apartments in Arlington
Stadium 700
Stadium 700

700 E Randol Mill Rd · (817) 508-9420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S-125 · Avail. Jul 25

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit S-238 · Avail. Jul 30

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit S-137 · Avail. Aug 1

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit R-224 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit S-211 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit S-222 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit R-126 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stadium 700.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments. We have apartments currently available and ready for move-in. We will practice social distancing during the tour. Our top priority is your well-being and safety. Please visit our Contact Us page for details.

We can offer you the opportunity to tour our community LIVE from the comfort of your mobile device. Find out how by clicking on the link below:

Take a Live Virtual Tour

Welcome to Stadium 700! Located right across the street from AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, this property offers garden style one, two and three bedroom apartments. There is a beautiful swimming pool. You will love living in the heart of all the activity that Arlington has to offer including Texas Ranger Stadium, Texas Live, Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor just to name a few. Currently the property is undergoing a m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50-App per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed ($200), 2 Bed ($300), 3 Bed ($400)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Due Apply
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stadium 700 have any available units?
Stadium 700 has 9 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Stadium 700 have?
Some of Stadium 700's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stadium 700 currently offering any rent specials?
Stadium 700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stadium 700 pet-friendly?
Yes, Stadium 700 is pet friendly.
Does Stadium 700 offer parking?
Yes, Stadium 700 offers parking.
Does Stadium 700 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stadium 700 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stadium 700 have a pool?
Yes, Stadium 700 has a pool.
Does Stadium 700 have accessible units?
Yes, Stadium 700 has accessible units.
Does Stadium 700 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stadium 700 has units with dishwashers.
