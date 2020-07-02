All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:51 PM

316 Kalmia Drive

316 Kalmia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Kalmia Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Kalmia Drive have any available units?
316 Kalmia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 316 Kalmia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Kalmia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Kalmia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Kalmia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Kalmia Drive offer parking?
No, 316 Kalmia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 Kalmia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Kalmia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Kalmia Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Kalmia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Kalmia Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Kalmia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Kalmia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Kalmia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Kalmia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Kalmia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

