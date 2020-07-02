All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2219 Chapel Downs Drive

2219 Chapel Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Chapel Downs Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 11/05/18, you will get 30 days of free rent!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive have any available units?
2219 Chapel Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2219 Chapel Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Chapel Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Chapel Downs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive offer parking?
No, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Chapel Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Chapel Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

