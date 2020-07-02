All apartments in Arlington
220 Springpark Drive
220 Springpark Drive

220 Springpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Springpark Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout.
Split master for privacy. Master bath has garden tub, dual sinks and a separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Springpark Drive have any available units?
220 Springpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Springpark Drive have?
Some of 220 Springpark Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Springpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Springpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Springpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Springpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 220 Springpark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Springpark Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Springpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Springpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Springpark Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Springpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Springpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Springpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Springpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Springpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

