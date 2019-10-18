Rent Calculator
1504 Prentice Street
1504 Prentice Street
·
No Longer Available
1504 Prentice Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
parking
garage
Listing Agt is partial owner.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Prentice Street have any available units?
1504 Prentice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1504 Prentice Street have?
Some of 1504 Prentice Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1504 Prentice Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Prentice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Prentice Street pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Prentice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1504 Prentice Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Prentice Street offers parking.
Does 1504 Prentice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Prentice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Prentice Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Prentice Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Prentice Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Prentice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Prentice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Prentice Street has units with dishwashers.
