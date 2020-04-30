Rent Calculator
1423 Trevino Drive
1423 Trevino Drive
1423 Trevino Drive
Location
1423 Trevino Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 story home in well established neighborhood. This house is freshly painted and has new laminate in kitchen and breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large back yard with a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 Trevino Drive have any available units?
1423 Trevino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1423 Trevino Drive have?
Some of 1423 Trevino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1423 Trevino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Trevino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Trevino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Trevino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1423 Trevino Drive offer parking?
No, 1423 Trevino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Trevino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Trevino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Trevino Drive have a pool?
No, 1423 Trevino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Trevino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1423 Trevino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Trevino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Trevino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
