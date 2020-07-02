All apartments in Arlington
1407 Woodfern Drive
Last updated January 6 2020

1407 Woodfern Drive

1407 Woodfern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Woodfern Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Woodfern Drive have any available units?
1407 Woodfern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Woodfern Drive have?
Some of 1407 Woodfern Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Woodfern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Woodfern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Woodfern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Woodfern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1407 Woodfern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Woodfern Drive offers parking.
Does 1407 Woodfern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Woodfern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Woodfern Drive have a pool?
No, 1407 Woodfern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Woodfern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1407 Woodfern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Woodfern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Woodfern Drive has units with dishwashers.

