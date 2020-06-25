All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1224 E Lamar Blvd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1224 E Lamar Blvd

1224 East Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1224 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
North Arlington 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $915

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Tennis court, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 183

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 E Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1224 E Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 E Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1224 E Lamar Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 E Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1224 E Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 E Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 E Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1224 E Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1224 E Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 1224 E Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 E Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 E Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1224 E Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1224 E Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1224 E Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1224 E Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 E Lamar Blvd has units with dishwashers.

