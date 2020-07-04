127 Normandy Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

QUINTESSENTIAL ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Gorgeous Cottage in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Wonderful Curb Appeal, Nicely-Updated Interior, & Huge Backyard * Wood & Tile Flooring & Neutral Paint Throughout * Renovated Kitchen Complete w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Loads of Cabinet Space * Laundry INSIDE w/ Washer/Dryer Units Included * Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Bathroom w/ Large Shower * Fantastic Outdoor Space, Detached Garage Behind Electric Motor Gate w/ Openers for Both * Pets Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD



