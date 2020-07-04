All apartments in Alamo Heights
127 Normandy Ave
127 Normandy Ave

127 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 Normandy Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
QUINTESSENTIAL ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Gorgeous Cottage in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Wonderful Curb Appeal, Nicely-Updated Interior, & Huge Backyard * Wood & Tile Flooring & Neutral Paint Throughout * Renovated Kitchen Complete w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Loads of Cabinet Space * Laundry INSIDE w/ Washer/Dryer Units Included * Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Bathroom w/ Large Shower * Fantastic Outdoor Space, Detached Garage Behind Electric Motor Gate w/ Openers for Both * Pets Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD

(RLNE5700279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Normandy Ave have any available units?
127 Normandy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 127 Normandy Ave have?
Some of 127 Normandy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Normandy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
127 Normandy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Normandy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Normandy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 127 Normandy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 127 Normandy Ave offers parking.
Does 127 Normandy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Normandy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Normandy Ave have a pool?
No, 127 Normandy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 127 Normandy Ave have accessible units?
No, 127 Normandy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Normandy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Normandy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Normandy Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Normandy Ave has units with air conditioning.

