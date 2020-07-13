/
pet friendly apartments
174 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
3 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1109 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
232 E FAIR OAKS PL
232 East Fair Oaks Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
LOCATION....City of Alamo Heights amenities & walking distance to A.H.H.S. and Sunset Ridge Shopping Center. Charming, cozy cottage with updated kitchen & master bath & TWO living areas; Bath #2 is "SPLIT" and features shower only + laundry area.
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
168 Barilla Pl
168 Barilla Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Call this beautiful place home. This condo is close to everything! Charming, roomy 2 bedroom. $200 of Pet Deposit is refundable.
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
349 Wildrose Ave
349 Wildrose Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1850 sqft
349 Wildrose Ave Available 08/14/20 DARLING ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Beautifully-Updated Cottage on Highly Sought-After Wildrose Ave in Alamo Heights * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Perfect Front Porch * Original Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stone
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd
312 Blue Bonnet Boulevard, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3485 sqft
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
212 Rosemary Ave
212 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1940 sqft
212 Rosemary Ave Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Beautiful Cottage Situated on Highly-Desirable Block in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping, Inviting Front Porch * Spacious Living Areas w/
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
4 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
21 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
59 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
8 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
25 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,781
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,222
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
21 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
930 sqft
Step out of the ordinary and reach new heights at The Quarry Alamo Heights Apartment Homes located in San Antonio, Texas.
5 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
212 Carnahan St
212 Carnahan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2369 sqft
Immaculate almost new home in one of the hottest neighborhoods off Broadway St. Close to downtown & within walking distance to Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Central Market, Witte Museum, Park, SA Zoo & Univ of Incarnate Word.
1 Unit Available
Terrell Heights
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*Refrigerator included as-is, and is not warranted*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
250 NATALEN AVE
250 Natalen Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
Great one bedroom one bathroom second level apartment for rent in a great location! 5-7 minutes from all sorts of activities near the Pearl and Alamo Heights! Small cats/dogs allowed. Shared laundry units along with parking off street.
1 Unit Available
1719 CORITA ST
1719 Corita Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1448 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light.
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
110 Bellview St
110 Bellview Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2103 sqft
ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT MAHNCKE PARK HOME - Stunning, Sophisticated Home in Sought-After Mahncke Park * Countless Thoughtful Details & High-Quality Materials Throughout this James Newton-Designed Home * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & Ample
