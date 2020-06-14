Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with garage

Alamo Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
355 Redwood St
355 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1236 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
219 Hubbard St
219 Hubbard Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2920 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
740 ESTES AVE
740 Estes Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
921 sqft
Charming Alamo Heights Cottage* Hardwood Floors*High Ceilings * Built Ins* Window Seat* Walk In Closet* Central H/A*Comfortable Front Porch*Washer/Dryer Connections* Easy Access to 281 @ Hildebrand*Walk to Cambridge Elementary & Olmos Basin -
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,734
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
212 Carnahan St
212 Carnahan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2369 sqft
Immaculate almost new home in one of the hottest neighborhoods off Broadway St. Close to downtown & within walking distance to Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Central Market, Witte Museum, Park, SA Zoo & Univ of Incarnate Word.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*All appliances, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator included*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Olmos Park Terrace
1 Unit Available
125 Lovera Boulevard
125 Lovera Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1923 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath rock home. Original hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan, high ceilings, 2 functioning fireplaces, newly renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
301 Irvington Dr
301 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
152 CHEVY CHASE DR
152 Chevy Chase Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1872 sqft
Beautifully kept 3-4 BR / 3 BA located in desirable City of Terrell Heights. Flex room can be used as an additional bedroom. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel microwave, range, & dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
306 TEAKWOOD LN
306 Teakwood Lane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1653 sqft
Experience Texas style urban living walk, bike, jog or take an evening stroll to restaurants, & shopping. Ready for immediate move in, cute 3 bedroom 2 bath & flex room ...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
431 ELEANOR AVE
431 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1104 sqft
NEWLY BUILT in 2020. Gorgeous cottage style rentals in Mahncke Park. Open floor plan with all the bells and whistles. One car garage. Award winning Green building equates to low low utility bills. Lawncare is provided by landlord.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
256 CLAREMONT AVE
256 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
507 EXETER RD
507 Exeter Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
Charming top floor unit duplex centrally located in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the open floor plan in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious bedrooms. Alamo Heights Schools, located near shopping and restaurants.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1719 CORITA ST
1719 Corita Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1448 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
353 IRVINGTON DR
353 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1008 sqft
Delightful, well maintained Terrell Heights cottage with inviting covered front porch and big bright windows. A spacious living room with adjacent dining area opens to a fresh, tidy kitchen with white cabinets, granite tops and tile backsplash.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
301 PERSHING AVE
301 Pershing Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
110 Bellview St
110 Bellview Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2103 sqft
ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT MAHNCKE PARK HOME - Stunning, Sophisticated Home in Sought-After Mahncke Park * Countless Thoughtful Details & High-Quality Materials Throughout this James Newton-Designed Home * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & Ample
City Guide for Alamo Heights, TX

The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Alamo Heights, TX

Alamo Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

