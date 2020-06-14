/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
169 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Alamo Heights
4 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
68 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
718 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Terrell Heights
24 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
771 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
6 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Oak Park - Northwood
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
900 sqft
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
504 ELMHURST AVE
504 Elmhurst Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
Very spacious quaint 1 bedroom apartment a few blocks from Mahncke Park and the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Freshly painted with updated kitchen. Includes a stove, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Enjoy urban living.
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
250 NATALEN AVE
250 Natalen Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
Great one bedroom one bathroom second level apartment for rent in a great location! 5-7 minutes from all sorts of activities near the Pearl and Alamo Heights! Small cats/dogs allowed. Shared laundry units along with parking off street.
Tobin Hill
33 Units Available
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,308
868 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
800 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
2 Units Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
649 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Balcones Heights
2 Units Available
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
505 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment now leasing in Balcones Heights. (RLNE4730176)
Tobin Hill
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
Government Hil
3 Units Available
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Greater Marymont
2 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Monte Vista
9 Units Available
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
600 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
