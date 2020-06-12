/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
Alamo Heights
5 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1119 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Oak Park - Northwood
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Terrell Heights
28 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1247 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
70 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1097 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
6 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon
7709 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1274 sqft
Chateau Dijon - Wow, a Must see, In the Prestigious Chateau Dijon, completely remodeled, All new upgraded appliances, open floor plan, High ceilings, beautiful colors, crown molding, tile floors, new kitchen, new vanity's, this home looks like a
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
7926 BROADWAY ST
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
Looking for a short term lease and something that's move in ready? You'll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights. All you need to bring is your clothes! Utilities, cable, pool and two covered parking spaces included.
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
431 ELEANOR AVE
431 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1104 sqft
NEWLY BUILT in 2020. Gorgeous cottage style rentals in Mahncke Park. Open floor plan with all the bells and whistles. One car garage. Award winning Green building equates to low low utility bills. Lawncare is provided by landlord.
1 Unit Available
100 Lorenz Rd
100 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
855 sqft
Beautiful garden style condo in the heart of Alamo Heights. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious living area. This unit has just been completely remodeled, including addition of inside washer/dryer.
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
507 EXETER RD
507 Exeter Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
Charming top floor unit duplex centrally located in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the open floor plan in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious bedrooms. Alamo Heights Schools, located near shopping and restaurants.
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
310 THORMAN PL
310 Thorman Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1340 sqft
Charming updated craftsman bungalow in prime central location. 2 bedrooms, 2 Bath with bonus sunroom. Backyard offers large pergola, privacy fence. Easy access to 281, Downtown, Incarnate Word, Fort Sam. Within walking distance to busline.
1 Unit Available
7815 BROADWAY ST
7815 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1139 sqft
Wonderful Location In ALAMO HEIGHTS!!!!! Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, and Everything Else! Upstairs Unit with Two Private Entrances & Covered Parking! Two Large Bedrooms with Plenty of Storage. Wetbar in Dinning Room.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Lavaca
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
21 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Lavaca
11 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
27 Units Available
The Mila
11726 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
975 sqft
Welcome to The Míla, a residential community featuring Studios, 1 bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments in San Antonio, TX.
