135 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alamo Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
348 Redwood St
348 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1457 sqft
BLUE BONNET HILLS 3-BEDROOM - Gorgeously-Renovated Home in Popular Blue Bonnet Hills-Area of Alamo Heights * This 1930's home was taken to the studs & renovated.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
355 Redwood St
355 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1236 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
107 ROSEMARY AVE
107 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1526 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath Alamo Heights cottage. This completely updated one-story home is located on a quiet street in Bluebonnet Hills.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
740 ESTES AVE
740 Estes Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
921 sqft
Charming Alamo Heights Cottage* Hardwood Floors*High Ceilings * Built Ins* Window Seat* Walk In Closet* Central H/A*Comfortable Front Porch*Washer/Dryer Connections* Easy Access to 281 @ Hildebrand*Walk to Cambridge Elementary & Olmos Basin -

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
347 Redwood St
347 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1138 sqft
Beautiful Granite and Stainless Kitchen in this Charming Alamo Heights Bungalow featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors DOUBLE CARPORT, Totally Awesome rear party deck, and Cozy Front Porch ...
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
67 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,781
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Oak Park - Northwood
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Terrell Heights
24 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*All appliances, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator included*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Olmos Park Terrace
1 Unit Available
125 Lovera Boulevard
125 Lovera Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1923 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath rock home. Original hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan, high ceilings, 2 functioning fireplaces, newly renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
301 Irvington Dr
301 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
513 Eleanor Ave
513 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
860 sqft
Excellent location, close to downtown, Pearl, bracken ridge park, central market and Ft Sam Upstairs Duplex / backyard parking. No Pets

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1719 CORITA ST
1719 Corita Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1448 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
301 PERSHING AVE
301 Pershing Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
147 Larchmont Drive
147 Larchmont Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,849
2100 sqft
Alamo Heights School District (3% Military Discount for Active Duty) Like new- everything remodel, kept original hard wood floors. Open concept kitchen quarts- WHITE throughout- Gorgeous cabinets.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
110 Bellview St
110 Bellview Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2103 sqft
ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT MAHNCKE PARK HOME - Stunning, Sophisticated Home in Sought-After Mahncke Park * Countless Thoughtful Details & High-Quality Materials Throughout this James Newton-Designed Home * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & Ample
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown San Antonio
30 Units Available
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
City Guide for Alamo Heights, TX

The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Alamo Heights, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alamo Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

