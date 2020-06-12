/
2 bedroom apartments
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Alamo Heights
5 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1119 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
740 ESTES AVE
740 Estes Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
921 sqft
Charming Alamo Heights Cottage* Hardwood Floors*High Ceilings * Built Ins* Window Seat* Walk In Closet* Central H/A*Comfortable Front Porch*Washer/Dryer Connections* Easy Access to 281 @ Hildebrand*Walk to Cambridge Elementary & Olmos Basin -
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
347 Redwood St
347 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1138 sqft
Beautiful Granite and Stainless Kitchen in this Charming Alamo Heights Bungalow featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors DOUBLE CARPORT, Totally Awesome rear party deck, and Cozy Front Porch ...
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1247 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Terrell Heights
25 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
215 Wesley
215 Wesley Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
924 sqft
THE PINK HOUSE - THE PINK HOUSE! THIS 2 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IS THE EPITOME OF CHARM. CAN RENT WITH ALL, SOME, OR NONE, OF THE GORGEOUS FURNITURE IN THE PICTURES. LARGE CARPORT IN REAR OF PROPERTY FOR PARKING. OPEN SPACE INSIDE, TONS OF UPDATES.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*All appliances, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator included*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
457 E OLMOS DR
457 East Olmos Drive, Olmos Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1377 sqft
Olmos Park Treasure! This downstairs unit is full of charm and in an excellent location that is walking distance to restaurants, retail, and more. AHISD schools. Washer and Dryer connection that is not shared, pets case by case.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
513 Eleanor Ave
513 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
860 sqft
Excellent location, close to downtown, Pearl, bracken ridge park, central market and Ft Sam Upstairs Duplex / backyard parking. No Pets
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
543 Queen Anne Ct. - 1
543 Queen Anne Court, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
625 sqft
Perfect size for Student, 2 BR 1 Bath features Granite Counter top, Gas Appliances, Commercial Tile Floors, concrete parking pad, small fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
7926 BROADWAY ST
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
Looking for a short term lease and something that's move in ready? You'll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights. All you need to bring is your clothes! Utilities, cable, pool and two covered parking spaces included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
431 ELEANOR AVE
431 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1104 sqft
NEWLY BUILT in 2020. Gorgeous cottage style rentals in Mahncke Park. Open floor plan with all the bells and whistles. One car garage. Award winning Green building equates to low low utility bills. Lawncare is provided by landlord.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
100 Lorenz Rd
100 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
855 sqft
Beautiful garden style condo in the heart of Alamo Heights. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious living area. This unit has just been completely remodeled, including addition of inside washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
507 EXETER RD
507 Exeter Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
Charming top floor unit duplex centrally located in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the open floor plan in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious bedrooms. Alamo Heights Schools, located near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
353 IRVINGTON DR
353 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1008 sqft
Delightful, well maintained Terrell Heights cottage with inviting covered front porch and big bright windows. A spacious living room with adjacent dining area opens to a fresh, tidy kitchen with white cabinets, granite tops and tile backsplash.
