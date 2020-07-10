/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
224 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
141 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
61 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,021
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
930 sqft
Step out of the ordinary and reach new heights at The Quarry Alamo Heights Apartment Homes located in San Antonio, Texas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
7926 Broadway St 106A
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in Alamo Heights! - Looking for a short term lease and something that’s move in ready? You’ll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
144 CLAREMONT AVE
144 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
256 CLAREMONT AVE
256 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
8038 Broadway St
8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
895 sqft
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
8030 Broadway St
8030 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
719 sqft
Remodeled One bedroom Condo with balcony and Garden view, granite counter tops, gas stove, walk in closet, washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
92 Units Available
King William
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,093
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,241
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Similar Pages
Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights 3 BedroomsAlamo Heights Accessible ApartmentsAlamo Heights Apartments with Balcony
Alamo Heights Apartments with GarageAlamo Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlamo Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlamo Heights Apartments with ParkingAlamo Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX