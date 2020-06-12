/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,670
1448 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
219 Hubbard St
219 Hubbard Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
348 Redwood St
348 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1457 sqft
BLUE BONNET HILLS 3-BEDROOM - Gorgeously-Renovated Home in Popular Blue Bonnet Hills-Area of Alamo Heights * This 1930's home was taken to the studs & renovated.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
355 Redwood St
355 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1236 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
107 ROSEMARY AVE
107 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1526 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath Alamo Heights cottage. This completely updated one-story home is located on a quiet street in Bluebonnet Hills.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,689
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1333 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
306 TEAKWOOD LN
306 Teakwood Lane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1653 sqft
Experience Texas style urban living walk, bike, jog or take an evening stroll to restaurants, & shopping. Ready for immediate move in, cute 3 bedroom 2 bath & flex room ...
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
212 Carnahan St
212 Carnahan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2369 sqft
Immaculate almost new home in one of the hottest neighborhoods off Broadway St. Close to downtown & within walking distance to Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Central Market, Witte Museum, Park, SA Zoo & Univ of Incarnate Word.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
256 CLAREMONT AVE
256 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
2110 FLAMINGO DR
2110 Flamingo Street, San Antonio, TX
Chic and stylish, this recently remodeled home is the place to be! The kitchen has beautiful hard surface countertops and a gas range with stainless , new flooring throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1719 CORITA ST
1719 Corita Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1448 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
126 LUCAS ST
126 Lucas Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1709 sqft
This Mahncke Park Home is beautiful inside and out.This Home boasts 3 bedroom 2 full baths, Granite counter tops in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms ,wood fls. Huge patio/ carport with deck. Home holds 6 beds, 12 guest.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
301 PERSHING AVE
301 Pershing Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
147 Larchmont Drive
147 Larchmont Drive, San Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights School District (3% Military Discount for Active Duty) Like new- everything remodel, kept original hard wood floors. Open concept kitchen quarts- WHITE throughout- Gorgeous cabinets.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
110 Bellview St
110 Bellview Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2103 sqft
ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT MAHNCKE PARK HOME - Stunning, Sophisticated Home in Sought-After Mahncke Park * Countless Thoughtful Details & High-Quality Materials Throughout this James Newton-Designed Home * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & Ample
1 of 25
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
7111 BETHENCOURT
7111 Bethencourt, San Antonio, TX
Stunning 4 bed 3 bath Mediterranean style home w/high ceilings & beautiful marble flooring. Bright & open floor plan features two eating areas & an abundance of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Lavaca
11 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1110 sqft
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Similar Pages
Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights 3 BedroomsAlamo Heights Accessible ApartmentsAlamo Heights Apartments with Balcony
Alamo Heights Apartments with GarageAlamo Heights Apartments with GymAlamo Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlamo Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlamo Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX