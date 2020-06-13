Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
219 Hubbard St
219 Hubbard Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2920 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
348 Redwood St
348 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1457 sqft
BLUE BONNET HILLS 3-BEDROOM - Gorgeously-Renovated Home in Popular Blue Bonnet Hills-Area of Alamo Heights * This 1930's home was taken to the studs & renovated.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
355 Redwood St
355 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1236 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
107 ROSEMARY AVE
107 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1526 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath Alamo Heights cottage. This completely updated one-story home is located on a quiet street in Bluebonnet Hills.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
740 ESTES AVE
740 Estes Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
921 sqft
Charming Alamo Heights Cottage* Hardwood Floors*High Ceilings * Built Ins* Window Seat* Walk In Closet* Central H/A*Comfortable Front Porch*Washer/Dryer Connections* Easy Access to 281 @ Hildebrand*Walk to Cambridge Elementary & Olmos Basin -

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
347 Redwood St
347 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1138 sqft
Beautiful Granite and Stainless Kitchen in this Charming Alamo Heights Bungalow featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors DOUBLE CARPORT, Totally Awesome rear party deck, and Cozy Front Porch ...
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1902 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,845
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,689
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Terrell Heights
25 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
301 Irvington Dr
301 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
152 CHEVY CHASE DR
152 Chevy Chase Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1872 sqft
Beautifully kept 3-4 BR / 3 BA located in desirable City of Terrell Heights. Flex room can be used as an additional bedroom. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel microwave, range, & dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
2110 FLAMINGO DR
2110 Flamingo Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1780 sqft
Chic and stylish, this recently remodeled home is the place to be! The kitchen has beautiful hard surface countertops and a gas range with stainless , new flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1719 CORITA ST
1719 Corita Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1448 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
353 IRVINGTON DR
353 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1008 sqft
Delightful, well maintained Terrell Heights cottage with inviting covered front porch and big bright windows. A spacious living room with adjacent dining area opens to a fresh, tidy kitchen with white cabinets, granite tops and tile backsplash.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
126 LUCAS ST
126 Lucas Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1709 sqft
This Mahncke Park Home is beautiful inside and out.This Home boasts 3 bedroom 2 full baths, Granite counter tops in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms ,wood fls. Huge patio/ carport with deck. Home holds 6 beds, 12 guest.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
8038 Broadway St
8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
895 sqft
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
301 PERSHING AVE
301 Pershing Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Alamo Heights, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alamo Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

