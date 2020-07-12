Apartment List
/
TX
/
alamo heights
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

212 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alamo Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
3 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1109 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
232 E FAIR OAKS PL
232 East Fair Oaks Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
LOCATION....City of Alamo Heights amenities & walking distance to A.H.H.S. and Sunset Ridge Shopping Center. Charming, cozy cottage with updated kitchen & master bath & TWO living areas; Bath #2 is "SPLIT" and features shower only + laundry area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
128 Corona Ave
128 Corona Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1408 sqft
totally open floorplan--lots of stained glass--2 Liv & 2 Din Areas--big util room allows you to keep the ironing board up all the time and to just close the door and not view the mess!!--1408 sqft--walk to schools, goods and srvices,espicially the

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
5401 N NEW BRAUNFELS AVE
5401 N New Braunfels Ave, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2528 sqft
Very unique 3 story condo in prime location in Alamo Heights close to shopping, downtown, riverwalk, The Pearl, and so much more! Property is located right on the corner of N. New Braunfels and Chichester Place.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
740 ESTES AVE
740 Estes Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
921 sqft
Charming Alamo Heights Cottage* Hardwood Floors*High Ceilings * Built Ins* Window Seat* Walk In Closet* Central H/A*Comfortable Front Porch*Washer/Dryer Connections* Easy Access to 281 @ Hildebrand*Walk to Cambridge Elementary & Olmos Basin -

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
347 Redwood St
347 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1138 sqft
Beautiful Granite and Stainless Kitchen in this Charming Alamo Heights Bungalow featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors DOUBLE CARPORT, Totally Awesome rear party deck, and Cozy Front Porch ...

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
349 Wildrose Ave
349 Wildrose Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1850 sqft
349 Wildrose Ave Available 08/14/20 DARLING ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Beautifully-Updated Cottage on Highly Sought-After Wildrose Ave in Alamo Heights * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Perfect Front Porch * Original Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stone

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Alamo Heights
212 Rosemary Ave
212 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1940 sqft
212 Rosemary Ave Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Beautiful Cottage Situated on Highly-Desirable Block in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping, Inviting Front Porch * Spacious Living Areas w/
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
59 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2033 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,781
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,222
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
930 sqft
Step out of the ordinary and reach new heights at The Quarry Alamo Heights Apartment Homes located in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
$
5 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
100 LORENZ RD
100 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
Located In The Alamo Heights ISD**Electric & Water Utilities Included In Monthly Rent**Excellent Floor Plan Makes Unit Feel Larger** Two Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths* Tile Flooring, no carpet* Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Stay For Tenant Use** This Is A

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
7926 Broadway St 106A
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in Alamo Heights! - Looking for a short term lease and something that’s move in ready? You’ll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
144 CLAREMONT AVE
144 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
1055 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mahncke Park
212 Carnahan St
212 Carnahan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2369 sqft
Immaculate almost new home in one of the hottest neighborhoods off Broadway St. Close to downtown & within walking distance to Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Central Market, Witte Museum, Park, SA Zoo & Univ of Incarnate Word.
City Guide for Alamo Heights, TX

The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alamo Heights, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alamo Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights 3 BedroomsAlamo Heights Accessible ApartmentsAlamo Heights Apartments with Balcony
Alamo Heights Apartments with GarageAlamo Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlamo Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlamo Heights Apartments with ParkingAlamo Heights Apartments with Pool
Alamo Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerAlamo Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlamo Heights Pet Friendly PlacesAlamo Heights Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University