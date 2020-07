Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments guest parking online portal

Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville. Our community is a quiet, tranquil respite from the high energy of the city, but still just minutes from everything Nashville is famous for, including the Grand Ole Opry.



Orchard Park is within walking distance to a bus stop for easy, car-free commuting, and we are situated along Madison Park, a large park with a baseball diamond, picnic shelters, and a jogging path.