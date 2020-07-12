/
melrose
372 Apartments for rent in Melrose, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
7 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Last updated July 10 at 02:03pm
1 Unit Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,000
834 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades:
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
864 Kirkwood Ave
864 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2507 sqft
WALK TO SEVIER PARK & 12TH AVE S!! Newer home built in 2014 for rent in 12 South. Beautiful finishes, built-ins & hardwood flooring throughout. You have the option to rent furnished for $5000 or unfurnished for $4500!!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
808 Knox Ave
808 Knox Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Granite & Stainless kitchen with maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Plantation blinds. Refrigerator, stove, front load washer & dryer. Large, private deck.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Elliot Ave
2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1243 sqft
WALK to all of Melrose + a Pool and a Gym, 2b/2b End Unit. Great end unit, second story, with good light and nice, large individual room sizes. Immediate Occupancy. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Elliot Avenue
2410 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,060
735 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings to the perfectly paired modern fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom. Our included furniture and decor are expertly selected and placed for this individual layout, and the mounted Samsung Smart TV's are ready for your enjoyment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
829 Bradford Ave
829 Bradford Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1482 sqft
829 Bradford Ave Available 08/01/20 Park at Melrose Town Home - Model unit for Park at Melrose. Crown Molding, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwoods. Double vanity in master and walk-in closet. Conveniently located to 12th South and Melrose.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
814 Kirkwood Ave
814 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1667 sqft
12S hottest area. You can live here! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1667 sqft cottage. Beautiful privacy fenced back yard, screened in side porch. Landscaping and lawn care included Highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. Renovated, new interior paint.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Last updated July 10 at 07:09am
11 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,339
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Last updated July 10 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful New Build in the 12th S Area. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Beautiful new townhome in the heart of the 8th Ave and 12th South district of Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2120 Belmont Blvd. A6
2120 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
560 sqft
Stylish, Fully Furnished Loft-Style Condo on Belmont Boulevard! - Stylish, fully furnished loft-style condo on Belmont Boulevard! Exposed brick* Hardwoods* Open floorplan* Tons of natural light* Tile floors & tiled shower in bath* Private balcony*
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3325 Lealand Ln
3325 Lealand Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1312 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3325 Lealand Ln in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1819 10th Ave, S
1819 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3264 sqft
Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1432 15th Ave, S
1432 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2895 sqft
Amazing new 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, 2900 sq. ft. townhome with 2-car garage ideally located on 15th Ave South, near Belmont University, Vanderbilt, and Music Row.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1900 12th Ave, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
877 sqft
Live in one of Nashville's hottest urban neighborhoods with a true live/learn/dine/enjoy lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
941 Gale Ln
941 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
3227 sqft
Beautiful new construction 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 12 South. Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, beautiful vaulted master suite with dry bar, marble shower & huge walk-in closet. amazing bonus room with reading nook.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 Ashwood Ave
1509 Ashwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3500 sqft
1509 Ashwood Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath home in 12 south - Beautiful, redesigned home in 12 South! Walk to restaurants and shopping.