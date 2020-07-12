/
373 Apartments for rent in Historic Waverly, Nashville, TN
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful New Build in the 12th S Area. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Beautiful new townhome in the heart of the 8th Ave and 12th South district of Nashville.
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13
2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
678 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.
2025 Beech Ave
2025 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 $1,400 2 bed 1 bath near 12th south - Property Id: 316283 This adorable 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom bungalow is located in Historic Waverly. Steps away from 12th South, Belmont, and Wedgewood Houston.
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,339
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
681 sqft
Located at Vanderbilt close to Magnolia Lawn. Apartments have air conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community features laundry, gym, pool and outdoor BBQ/grill area.
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and a patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a grilling area, courtyard and car charging stations. Close to Vanderbilt University. Near numerous attractions, like the Belmont Mansion.
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
2120 Belmont Blvd. A6
2120 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
560 sqft
Stylish, Fully Furnished Loft-Style Condo on Belmont Boulevard! - Stylish, fully furnished loft-style condo on Belmont Boulevard! Exposed brick* Hardwoods* Open floorplan* Tons of natural light* Tile floors & tiled shower in bath* Private balcony*
1005 13th Ave South
1005 13th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Adorable Two Bedroom Condo by the Gulch and Universities. Great Natural Light, Washer & Dryer provided, Pets on a Case by Case basis. Offered by Prime Rentals & Real Estate.
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.
953 Southside Pl
953 Southside Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
980 sqft
New Paint, New flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Washer-Dryer, New Tile in Bathroom, Off Street Parking, Close to Gulch and Downtown Nashville, Belmont, Vanderbilt.
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,000
834 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades:
121 13th Ave Circle
121 13th Avenue Circle, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
2400 sqft
Location, location, visit our luxury beauty of a 5 bedrooms with 5 full baths home in the heart of Nashville! Within 2 miles of all Nashvilleâ€™s attractions. Walking distance to Vandy, Belmont, Music Row, Gulch, and more.
1819 10th Ave, S
1819 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3264 sqft
Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants.
1432 15th Ave, S
1432 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2895 sqft
Amazing new 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, 2900 sq. ft. townhome with 2-car garage ideally located on 15th Ave South, near Belmont University, Vanderbilt, and Music Row.
1620 18th Ave
1620 18th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
844 sqft
Call Owner to show. 615-49-8804 Perfect for roommates with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk to Vandy, Belmont and Hillsboro Village from this conveniently located condo. Washer/dryer in unit! Pets allowed for add $25 month.
1900 12th Ave, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
877 sqft
Live in one of Nashville's hottest urban neighborhoods with a true live/learn/dine/enjoy lifestyle.
1901 18th Ave S.
1901 18th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
HILLSBORO VILLAGE...Call agent 615-506-0303...Living Rm...Kitchen with stove & refrigerator...Large Bedroom....Huge Covered Deck...Reserved Parking Space...WALK TO VANDERBILT...ACROSS STREET FROM BELMONT UNIVERSITY