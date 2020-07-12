/
eastwood
286 Apartments for rent in Eastwood, Nashville, TN
21 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
1 Unit Available
1110 Douglas Ave
1110 Douglas Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2196 sqft
Stunning Craftsman bungalow in East Nashville! Enjoy all the modern conveniences in this fully renovated home with the Historic Charm that abounds in East Nashville.
Results within 1 mile of Eastwood
34 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified
90 Units Available
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
Verified
7 Units Available
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1602 Essex ave
1602 Essex Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
1602 Essex ave Available 08/01/20 Well maintained 3 BR 2 BA Inglewood Bungalow - One level living within walking distance of Riverside Village & mins from Shelby Park.
1 Unit Available
1208 Rosebank Court
1208 Rosebank Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East Nash 2 bed w/bonus room! Lawn care included. - LOCATION, Location...Doesn't get any better than living in East Nashville. Home is just off Eastland Ave / Rosebank Ave ...
1 Unit Available
1118 Lillian Street Unit #4
1118 Lillian Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- (RLNE2859220)
1 Unit Available
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.
1 Unit Available
1509 Cahal Ave
1509 Cahal Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Stylish and Spacious East Side Home. Comes fully furnished and stocked with everything. Just bring your suitcase. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Currently being used as a short term rental.
1 Unit Available
210 N 9th St
210 North 9th Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1144 sqft
Stunning fully furnished 2 bedroom home walking distance to Five Points and only 2 miles to Broadway. Home also benefits from outdoor bar and off street parking. Washer & dryer are included.
1 Unit Available
931 Russell St
931 Russell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1588 sqft
Lookout Flats is a gorgeous walk up 2 story condo with enormous windows, 10-foot ceilings, and a rooftop deck. It is a 3 bedroom/2 bath property. Provides amazing comfort and luxury. 9 blocks from downtown with secure/private parking.
1 Unit Available
1619 Woodland St
1619 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1822 sqft
This architectural award winning Victorian home in sought after Lockeland Springs has original newly re-finished hardwoods, soaring ceilings, gorgeous crown molding throughout, and outdoor living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
1521 Montgomery Ave
1521 Montgomery Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
NewlyBuilt in 2020 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Central Heat and Air. Located in Historic East Nashville 10 Minutes from downtown Nashville
1 Unit Available
909 Mansfield Avenue
909 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Located in the heart of East Nashville, just minutes from downtown Nashville, beautiful hardwood floors, finished recreation room in basement with wood-burning fireplace, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included, one car attached carport,
1 Unit Available
1004 N 7th St
1004 North 7th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1130 sqft
1004 N 7th St Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE WITH PARK VIEW - This updated East Nashville cottage offers over 1,100 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
207 NEILL AVE
207 Neill Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2766 sqft
Luxury Eastside townhome with stunning views and rooftop patio! - Luxury Eastside townhome with 4 private bedroom suites, stunning skyline views and rooftop patio! Get anywhere in Nashville in just minutes from this gorgeous home just off Main
1 Unit Available
1620 Branch Street
1620 Branch Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
1620 Branch Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 bedroom cottage - Charming 4 bedroom cottage in East Nashville. Hardwood floors. Large yard. Minutes from restaurants, shops, 5 points and more. (RLNE3863689)
1 Unit Available
1619 Riverside Drive
1619 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1350 sqft
Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! - Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! Fresh paint throughout* hardwoods* walls of windows* dining area* open Kitchen w/tons of cabinetry, island, and flex area*
1 Unit Available
944 McFerrin Ave
944 Mcferrin Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1196 sqft
944 McFerrin Ave Available 08/01/20 Cottage in East Nashville, Walk to Mas Tacos & The Pharmacy, Fenced Yard,Pet Friendly, 3 bed/1 ba - 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in East Nashville, walking distance to Mas Tacos and The Pharmacy, Hardwood Floors,
1 Unit Available
515 S 10th St, S
515 South 10th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Super Cute Rental Close to Downtown & Five Points
1 Unit Available
2909 Bronte Ave
2909 Bronte Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
City living with a hometown feel! Located in East Nashville is conveniently less than one mile from Riverside Village - home to some of Nashville's favorites: Village Pub, Mitchell Delicatessen and Dose Coffee.
1 Unit Available
2107 Burns St B
2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086 Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom
1 Unit Available
1709 Tammany Dr
1709 Tammany Dr, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
Beautiful fully furnished East Nashville gem! - Property Id: 285793 Beautifully furnished home with everything you need! Available for a year lease! Close to everything East Nashville has to offer with perfect proximity to downtown! All furnishings