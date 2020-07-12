Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

286 Apartments for rent in Eastwood, Nashville, TN

21 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.

1 Unit Available
1110 Douglas Ave
1110 Douglas Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2196 sqft
Stunning Craftsman bungalow in East Nashville! Enjoy all the modern conveniences in this fully renovated home with the Historic Charm that abounds in East Nashville.
34 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
90 Units Available
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
7 Units Available
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1602 Essex ave
1602 Essex Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
1602 Essex ave Available 08/01/20 Well maintained 3 BR 2 BA Inglewood Bungalow - One level living within walking distance of Riverside Village & mins from Shelby Park.

1 Unit Available
1208 Rosebank Court
1208 Rosebank Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East Nash 2 bed w/bonus room! Lawn care included. - LOCATION, Location...Doesn't get any better than living in East Nashville. Home is just off Eastland Ave / Rosebank Ave ...

1 Unit Available
1118 Lillian Street Unit #4
1118 Lillian Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- (RLNE2859220)

1 Unit Available
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.

1 Unit Available
1509 Cahal Ave
1509 Cahal Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Stylish and Spacious East Side Home. Comes fully furnished and stocked with everything. Just bring your suitcase. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Currently being used as a short term rental.

1 Unit Available
210 N 9th St
210 North 9th Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1144 sqft
Stunning fully furnished 2 bedroom home walking distance to Five Points and only 2 miles to Broadway. Home also benefits from outdoor bar and off street parking. Washer & dryer are included.

1 Unit Available
931 Russell St
931 Russell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1588 sqft
Lookout Flats is a gorgeous walk up 2 story condo with enormous windows, 10-foot ceilings, and a rooftop deck. It is a 3 bedroom/2 bath property. Provides amazing comfort and luxury. 9 blocks from downtown with secure/private parking.

1 Unit Available
1619 Woodland St
1619 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1822 sqft
This architectural award winning Victorian home in sought after Lockeland Springs has original newly re-finished hardwoods, soaring ceilings, gorgeous crown molding throughout, and outdoor living at its finest.

1 Unit Available
1521 Montgomery Ave
1521 Montgomery Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
NewlyBuilt in 2020 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Central Heat and Air. Located in Historic East Nashville 10 Minutes from downtown Nashville

1 Unit Available
909 Mansfield Avenue
909 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Located in the heart of East Nashville, just minutes from downtown Nashville, beautiful hardwood floors, finished recreation room in basement with wood-burning fireplace, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included, one car attached carport,

1 Unit Available
1004 N 7th St
1004 North 7th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1130 sqft
1004 N 7th St Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE WITH PARK VIEW - This updated East Nashville cottage offers over 1,100 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
207 NEILL AVE
207 Neill Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2766 sqft
Luxury Eastside townhome with stunning views and rooftop patio! - Luxury Eastside townhome with 4 private bedroom suites, stunning skyline views and rooftop patio! Get anywhere in Nashville in just minutes from this gorgeous home just off Main

1 Unit Available
1620 Branch Street
1620 Branch Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
1620 Branch Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 bedroom cottage - Charming 4 bedroom cottage in East Nashville. Hardwood floors. Large yard. Minutes from restaurants, shops, 5 points and more. (RLNE3863689)

1 Unit Available
1619 Riverside Drive
1619 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1350 sqft
Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! - Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! Fresh paint throughout* hardwoods* walls of windows* dining area* open Kitchen w/tons of cabinetry, island, and flex area*

1 Unit Available
944 McFerrin Ave
944 Mcferrin Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1196 sqft
944 McFerrin Ave Available 08/01/20 Cottage in East Nashville, Walk to Mas Tacos & The Pharmacy, Fenced Yard,Pet Friendly, 3 bed/1 ba - 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in East Nashville, walking distance to Mas Tacos and The Pharmacy, Hardwood Floors,

1 Unit Available
515 S 10th St, S
515 South 10th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Super Cute Rental Close to Downtown & Five Points

1 Unit Available
2909 Bronte Ave
2909 Bronte Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
City living with a hometown feel! Located in East Nashville is conveniently less than one mile from Riverside Village - home to some of Nashville's favorites: Village Pub, Mitchell Delicatessen and Dose Coffee.

1 Unit Available
2107 Burns St B
2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086 Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom

1 Unit Available
1709 Tammany Dr
1709 Tammany Dr, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
Beautiful fully furnished East Nashville gem! - Property Id: 285793 Beautifully furnished home with everything you need! Available for a year lease! Close to everything East Nashville has to offer with perfect proximity to downtown! All furnishings

