Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly clubhouse e-payments shuffle board trash valet

Welcome home to City View, Nashville's most prized community. Nestled in Rolling Mill Hill, City View's studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments have open gourmet kitchens, custom tiled bathrooms, expansive windows and beautiful skyline views. Step outside your door and you'll have access to our community amenities, too: Take in the alluring sounds from the Ascend Amphitheater, enjoy our water front rooftop sky lounge and work out in the 24-hour athletic club. We're also walking distance to all of the great retail, shopping and nightlife options that Nashville has to offer. It's all right here and more at City View, right on Cumberland River.