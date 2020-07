Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court trash valet cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments green community

Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from Downtown Nashville. Our world-class amenities include a newly designed aqua pool with jets and a hot tub, gourmet outdoor kitchens, fire pit and indoor shuffleboard. We provide residents with access to tennis courts, a dog park, car care station and free fitness instruction at our onsite gym. At Cedar Pointe Apartments, you’ll enjoy some of the largest floor plans in South Nashville!