Bellevue Heights

1000 Amberwood Cir · (615) 205-0873
Rent Special
Take advantage of $500 off for new leases moved in by 8/10, PLUS App & admin fees WAIVED for a limited time, call us today! Hurry, this offer won’t last long!
Location

1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN 37221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0308 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3401 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 1506 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellevue Heights.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Bellevue Heights is a pet friendly community offering spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our homes feature fireplaces, bay windows and patios or balconies. At Bellevue Heights, you'll enjoy living in an established community that provides every city convenience in a wonderful hilltop setting. Residents also enjoy a refreshing swimming pool, tennis court, and picnic areas! We are conveniently located in Nashville, Tennessee and are just minutes from I-40, Nashville West Mall, and many dining and entertainment venues. Not to mention our incredibly close proximity to Bellevue One Mall, a newly developed local shopping center with a brand new movie theater and various delicious restaurants to try. Coming home is the best part of the day when you live at Bellevue Heights. Lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $160 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellevue Heights have any available units?
Bellevue Heights has 20 units available starting at $1,048 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellevue Heights have?
Some of Bellevue Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellevue Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Bellevue Heights is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of $500 off for new leases moved in by 8/10, PLUS App & admin fees WAIVED for a limited time, call us today! Hurry, this offer won’t last long!
Is Bellevue Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellevue Heights is pet friendly.
Does Bellevue Heights offer parking?
Yes, Bellevue Heights offers parking.
Does Bellevue Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bellevue Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellevue Heights have a pool?
Yes, Bellevue Heights has a pool.
Does Bellevue Heights have accessible units?
No, Bellevue Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Bellevue Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellevue Heights has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bellevue Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

