Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

935 S 13th Court

935 South 13th Court · (615) 957-9473 ext. 0000
Location

935 South 13th Court, Nashville, TN 37206
Shelby Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 935 S 13th Court · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute, Cozy East Nashville Home for Rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of East Nashville. Just a short walk into Shelby Park and minutes to the Tennessee Titans stadium, Five Points, and downtown attractions. FULLY RENOVATED kitchen, refinished hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint and nice-sized front and back yard. BRAND NEW appliances and washer and dryer, are included. Lots of storage space in the unfinished basement. MUST SEE!! It will not last long. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3377236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 S 13th Court have any available units?
935 S 13th Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 935 S 13th Court currently offering any rent specials?
935 S 13th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 S 13th Court pet-friendly?
No, 935 S 13th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 935 S 13th Court offer parking?
No, 935 S 13th Court does not offer parking.
Does 935 S 13th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 S 13th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 S 13th Court have a pool?
No, 935 S 13th Court does not have a pool.
Does 935 S 13th Court have accessible units?
No, 935 S 13th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 935 S 13th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 S 13th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 S 13th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 S 13th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
