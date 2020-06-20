935 S 13th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute, Cozy East Nashville Home for Rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of East Nashville. Just a short walk into Shelby Park and minutes to the Tennessee Titans stadium, Five Points, and downtown attractions. FULLY RENOVATED kitchen, refinished hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint and nice-sized front and back yard. BRAND NEW appliances and washer and dryer, are included. Lots of storage space in the unfinished basement. MUST SEE!! It will not last long. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3377236)