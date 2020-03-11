930 1st Ave, N

Convenient to everything Nashville. Unit/building sustained no damage in tornado. Far buildings and pool area did sustain damage and will not be accessible. Unit is located on the second floor, there is no elevator at this complex. Unit has been used as an AIRBNB and is fully furnished. No pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
