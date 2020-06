Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated, sparkling beautiful 3 beds, 2 baths home steps to Downtown Nashville, Wholefoods on Broadway, North Gulch & Germantown! New kitchen - Granite countertops (being installed) and gleaming new Stainless Steel appliances. Two new bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Central heat and air. Private driveway with off-street parking. Lots of Natural Sunshine and light!. Large backyard perfect for summer. Come see this new home before its gone! Rent is $2440+utilities/month.