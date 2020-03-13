All apartments in Nashville
913 Emmett Ave
913 Emmett Ave

913 Emmett Avenue · (650) 799-6053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

913 Emmett Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Greenwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Furnished only, long-term lease with some utilities. Shorter lease term options available, please inquire.

Located in a very cute end street with awesome neighbors. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is tastefully designed and decorated with modern upgrades, gourmet kitchen, spa bathroom, and a yard. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer inside home.

Within steps from best of Hip East Nashville neighborhood. Start your morning with 'The Urban Juicer' or 'Barista Parlor', grab lunch at 'The Pharmacy Burger' or 'Mas Tacos', and dine at 'Lyra' or 'Peninsula' all within walking distance. Grocery options including Kroger, Aldi, and organic market Turnip Truck.

Dozens of live music venues, restaurants, art galleries, retail shops, and downtown Nashville within 2 miles. The neighborhood is safe, quiet and yet accessible to everything and most value in quality to price home you will find.

If interested, please respond to below questions:
- Okay with a furnished only home?
- Describe your current housing situation and why are you looking to move?
- Your move-in date and ideal lease term?
- List all occupants to be living in the house?
- Describe all animals/pets (dogs/fish/reptiles/rodents) include kind, breed, weight, age, neutered/spayed
- Specify Smoking, Vaping, e-cigarettes preference of all occupants?
- Any prior criminal record, any evictions filed against you and all occupants?
- Share your approx. credit score?
- Share your LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter profile?
- Your Gross/Net monthly income is 3x or more rent amount? Can you provide verification if necessary?
- Can you provide first month rent and security deposit (equal to rent) upfront on lease signing?
- Can you provide employer and former landlords for references?

Furnished home: In addition to a Gas cooktop Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, your new home also has a dishwasher, full washer/dryer, and a 46” Flat screen smart TV with Netflix etc. Home has a fully stocked kitchen with pots, dishes, pans, coffee maker, mixer etc.

Tenant would need a personal renters insurance policy. Application with credit, income verification and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Emmett Ave have any available units?
913 Emmett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Emmett Ave have?
Some of 913 Emmett Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Emmett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
913 Emmett Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Emmett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Emmett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 913 Emmett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 913 Emmett Ave does offer parking.
Does 913 Emmett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Emmett Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Emmett Ave have a pool?
No, 913 Emmett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 913 Emmett Ave have accessible units?
No, 913 Emmett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Emmett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Emmett Ave has units with dishwashers.
