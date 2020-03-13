913 Emmett Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Furnished only, long-term lease with some utilities. Shorter lease term options available, please inquire.



Located in a very cute end street with awesome neighbors. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is tastefully designed and decorated with modern upgrades, gourmet kitchen, spa bathroom, and a yard. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer inside home.



Within steps from best of Hip East Nashville neighborhood. Start your morning with 'The Urban Juicer' or 'Barista Parlor', grab lunch at 'The Pharmacy Burger' or 'Mas Tacos', and dine at 'Lyra' or 'Peninsula' all within walking distance. Grocery options including Kroger, Aldi, and organic market Turnip Truck.



Dozens of live music venues, restaurants, art galleries, retail shops, and downtown Nashville within 2 miles. The neighborhood is safe, quiet and yet accessible to everything and most value in quality to price home you will find.



If interested, please respond to below questions:

- Okay with a furnished only home?

- Describe your current housing situation and why are you looking to move?

- Your move-in date and ideal lease term?

- List all occupants to be living in the house?

- Describe all animals/pets (dogs/fish/reptiles/rodents) include kind, breed, weight, age, neutered/spayed

- Specify Smoking, Vaping, e-cigarettes preference of all occupants?

- Any prior criminal record, any evictions filed against you and all occupants?

- Share your approx. credit score?

- Share your LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter profile?

- Your Gross/Net monthly income is 3x or more rent amount? Can you provide verification if necessary?

- Can you provide first month rent and security deposit (equal to rent) upfront on lease signing?

- Can you provide employer and former landlords for references?



Furnished home: In addition to a Gas cooktop Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, your new home also has a dishwasher, full washer/dryer, and a 46” Flat screen smart TV with Netflix etc. Home has a fully stocked kitchen with pots, dishes, pans, coffee maker, mixer etc.



Tenant would need a personal renters insurance policy. Application with credit, income verification and background check required.