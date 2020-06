Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great house freshly remodeled. 2 bedroom/1 bath with den, living room, dining room, and large kitchen. Appx 1100 sq ft. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Central heat and air, off street parking, big and shaded backyard. Large front porch. 1 block from TSU, close to I-40, downtown, and lots more. Cats/dogs are accepted on a case by case basis, $35/mo pet rent, no pet deposit required.



House will be available first week of June 2020.



