8620 Altesse Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information:

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Storage Room

Patio

1 Car Garage

Driveway

Ceiling Fans



Dogs 35lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Cats Allowed



