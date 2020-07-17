8620 Altesse Way

Amenities
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
1 Car Garage
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Dogs 35lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5874537)