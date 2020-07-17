All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 8620 Altesse Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
8620 Altesse Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8620 Altesse Way

8620 Altess Way · (615) 900-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8620 Altess Way, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8620 Altesse Way · Avail. now

$1,780

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
1 Car Garage
Driveway
Ceiling Fans

Dogs 35lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5874537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 Altesse Way have any available units?
8620 Altesse Way has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 Altesse Way have?
Some of 8620 Altesse Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 Altesse Way currently offering any rent specials?
8620 Altesse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 Altesse Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8620 Altesse Way is pet friendly.
Does 8620 Altesse Way offer parking?
Yes, 8620 Altesse Way offers parking.
Does 8620 Altesse Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8620 Altesse Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 Altesse Way have a pool?
No, 8620 Altesse Way does not have a pool.
Does 8620 Altesse Way have accessible units?
No, 8620 Altesse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 Altesse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 Altesse Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8620 Altesse Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave
Nashville, TN 37212
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
1808 Edgehill
1808 Edgehill Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave
Nashville, TN 37207
1818 Church
1818 Church St
Nashville, TN 37203
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity