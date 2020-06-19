All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 818 Stockell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
818 Stockell St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

818 Stockell St

818 Stockell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

818 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming, Peaceful House, Convenient to Downtown! - Property Id: 264540

Virtual Tour Here: https://youtu.be/1M3Q2pr3mjk

Cute, comfy, clean with a spacious fenced-in backyard--this charming bungalow is available NOW! The house sits on a quiet street in the trendy Cleveland/McFerrin Park section of East Nashville close to some of Nashville's most desirable dining, shopping, and leisure destinations. Easy access to downtown and the major interstates. The house's many features include: -Covered front porch large enough for entertaining -Original hardwood and tile floors throughout-Remodeled kitchen with lots of storage -2 bedrooms separated by bathroom make for great zoned floor plan--Driveway and street parking--Ample windows let in tons of natural light -a laundry room that can also double as a guest room. Lawn care is included.

$1,650 per month - $1,650 deposit - Non smokers, pets negotiable -Occupancy limited to two adults and/or small family. Available Now- $1,650 per month- $1,650 fully refundable deposit- Non smokers, pets negotiable with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264540
Property Id 264540

(RLNE5813310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Stockell St have any available units?
818 Stockell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Stockell St have?
Some of 818 Stockell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Stockell St currently offering any rent specials?
818 Stockell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Stockell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Stockell St is pet friendly.
Does 818 Stockell St offer parking?
No, 818 Stockell St does not offer parking.
Does 818 Stockell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Stockell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Stockell St have a pool?
No, 818 Stockell St does not have a pool.
Does 818 Stockell St have accessible units?
No, 818 Stockell St does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Stockell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Stockell St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr
Nashville, TN 37115
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Village South
801 Inverness Ave
Nashville, TN 37204
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University