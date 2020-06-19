818 Stockell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming, Peaceful House, Convenient to Downtown! - Property Id: 264540



Virtual Tour Here: https://youtu.be/1M3Q2pr3mjk



Cute, comfy, clean with a spacious fenced-in backyard--this charming bungalow is available NOW! The house sits on a quiet street in the trendy Cleveland/McFerrin Park section of East Nashville close to some of Nashville's most desirable dining, shopping, and leisure destinations. Easy access to downtown and the major interstates. The house's many features include: -Covered front porch large enough for entertaining -Original hardwood and tile floors throughout-Remodeled kitchen with lots of storage -2 bedrooms separated by bathroom make for great zoned floor plan--Driveway and street parking--Ample windows let in tons of natural light -a laundry room that can also double as a guest room. Lawn care is included.



$1,650 per month - $1,650 deposit - Non smokers, pets negotiable -Occupancy limited to two adults and/or small family. Available Now- $1,650 per month- $1,650 fully refundable deposit- Non smokers, pets negotiable with deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264540

Property Id 264540



(RLNE5813310)