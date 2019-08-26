All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

805 Lower Park Place

805 Lower Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

805 Lower Park Pl, Nashville, TN 37013

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Townhome In A Established Community - Welcome home! This is a great spacious townhome, Large living room that connects to a open kitchen with tons of counter space. All appliances include with granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are nice sizes with walk in closets. Each bedroom has a full bathroom. Right down the street from the interstate 24. Wal mart and Krogers are close by. Requirements are as follows. Total Deposit: $2730. First month rent: $1300, Security Deposit: $1300, Admin Fee: $100, and Tenant Benefit Package: $30. Credit score: 600 or higher. When you inquire about the property you will be sent the virtual tour video. For questions please TEXT Brandon 423-503-8028.

(RLNE5831900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

