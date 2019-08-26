805 Lower Park Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Townhome In A Established Community - Welcome home! This is a great spacious townhome, Large living room that connects to a open kitchen with tons of counter space. All appliances include with granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are nice sizes with walk in closets. Each bedroom has a full bathroom. Right down the street from the interstate 24. Wal mart and Krogers are close by. Requirements are as follows. Total Deposit: $2730. First month rent: $1300, Security Deposit: $1300, Admin Fee: $100, and Tenant Benefit Package: $30. Credit score: 600 or higher. When you inquire about the property you will be sent the virtual tour video. For questions please TEXT Brandon 423-503-8028.



(RLNE5831900)