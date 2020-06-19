All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7916 Oakfield Grove

7916 Oakfield Grove · (615) 425-2168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN 37013
Autumn Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7916 Oakfield Grove · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Master Up with Large Walk In Closet and Master Bath, Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Stove and Dishwasher, Open Living Room Concept, Dining Room, Tile Floor, Gas Fireplace, Tankless Hot Water Heater, Lawn Care is Tenant's Responsibility. 2 Car Garage, Patio and Fenced Yard, Small Dog Under 25 pounds ok with Pet Fee of 400. Available April 1.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2860955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Oakfield Grove have any available units?
7916 Oakfield Grove has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Oakfield Grove have?
Some of 7916 Oakfield Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Oakfield Grove currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Oakfield Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Oakfield Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 Oakfield Grove is pet friendly.
Does 7916 Oakfield Grove offer parking?
Yes, 7916 Oakfield Grove does offer parking.
Does 7916 Oakfield Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Oakfield Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Oakfield Grove have a pool?
No, 7916 Oakfield Grove does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Oakfield Grove have accessible units?
No, 7916 Oakfield Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Oakfield Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 Oakfield Grove has units with dishwashers.
