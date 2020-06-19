7916 Oakfield Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Master Up with Large Walk In Closet and Master Bath, Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Stove and Dishwasher, Open Living Room Concept, Dining Room, Tile Floor, Gas Fireplace, Tankless Hot Water Heater, Lawn Care is Tenant's Responsibility. 2 Car Garage, Patio and Fenced Yard, Small Dog Under 25 pounds ok with Pet Fee of 400. Available April 1.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2860955)