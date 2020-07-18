780 Garrison Drive

Amenities

Updated unit! 1100 square feet of new wood-finish flooring, paint, with updated kitchen and baths. Two good-sized bedrooms with multiple closets and great views! The back patio looks out over green space while you enjoy your brew with family and friends. Quiet neighborhood. All this, and it's only 16 minutes from downtown!



Requirements (Applications that don't qualify will be declined):

- Gross monthly household income must be 3x rent

- No evictions history

- Good references from landlords, and

- Clean background



Details:

- Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA

- Square Feet: 1,100

- W/D hookups in unit

- Units available to rent at $20/mo per pair (install and maintenance included

- Off-street parking



Rental Terms:

- Rent : $950 with the Pay-By-The-1st discount. ($980 without discount

- Application Fee: $40.00/adult

- Security Deposit: $980.00

- Require gross household income to be 3x rent

- Applicants with a checking account receive priority

- Lawncare provided for an extra $50/mo.

- 1 Year Lease

- We do not accept Section 8/House Vouchers



Pet Policy:

- Cats & Dogs (non-aggression breeds) allowed

- Additional rent $25-50/mo

- $250 pet deposit



UNIT FEATURES

