Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

780 Garrison Drive

780 Garrison Drive · (615) 490-0820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Garrison Drive, Nashville, TN 37207
Haynes Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
If you are interested in the property at all, it is best to go to our website below. We have found many of the websites do not communicate well with our system and we want to make sure your request/quests are not lost!

FOR FULL DETAILS (SHOWINGS / APPLICATIONS) VISIT: www.skylinehome.solutions

Updated unit! 1100 square feet of new wood-finish flooring, paint, with updated kitchen and baths. Two good-sized bedrooms with multiple closets and great views! The back patio looks out over green space while you enjoy your brew with family and friends. Quiet neighborhood. All this, and it's only 16 minutes from downtown!

Requirements (Applications that don't qualify will be declined):
- Gross monthly household income must be 3x rent
- No evictions history
- Good references from landlords, and
- Clean background

Details:
- Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA
- Square Feet: 1,100
- W/D hookups in unit
- Units available to rent at $20/mo per pair (install and maintenance included
- Off-street parking

Rental Terms:
- Rent : $950 with the Pay-By-The-1st discount. ($980 without discount
- Application Fee: $40.00/adult
- Security Deposit: $980.00
- Require gross household income to be 3x rent
- Applicants with a checking account receive priority
- Lawncare provided for an extra $50/mo.
- 1 Year Lease
- We do not accept Section 8/House Vouchers

Pet Policy:
- Cats & Dogs (non-aggression breeds) allowed
- Additional rent $25-50/mo
- $250 pet deposit

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Garrison Drive have any available units?
780 Garrison Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Garrison Drive have?
Some of 780 Garrison Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Garrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
780 Garrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Garrison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Garrison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 780 Garrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 780 Garrison Drive offers parking.
Does 780 Garrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Garrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Garrison Drive have a pool?
No, 780 Garrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 780 Garrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 780 Garrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Garrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Garrison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
