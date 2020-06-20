All apartments in Nashville
715 Harding Place

Location

715 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come check out this beautiful home in one of the most convenient locations in Nashville - it's 10 minutes from downtown, 5 minutes to Brentwood & Radnor Lake, 2 minutes from I-65, and 5 minutes to I-24. It has a very private and fully fenced backyard that includes a large storage shed with power. Inside the home, you will find 3 or 4 spacious bedrooms with a large hall bathroom and a half bathroom in the master bedroom. Both bathrooms were just remodeled! The kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and an eat in kitchen that can hold a large table plus bar seating. Some highlights include built in cabinetry in the eat in kitchen and one of the bedrooms that can surround a queen bed or crib adding extra storage. There is tons of storage throughout with 5 closets, a storage shed, and a laundry room (not pictured). This home is perfect for those seeking a short commute in a great part of town!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Harding Place have any available units?
715 Harding Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Harding Place have?
Some of 715 Harding Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Harding Place currently offering any rent specials?
715 Harding Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Harding Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Harding Place is pet friendly.
Does 715 Harding Place offer parking?
No, 715 Harding Place does not offer parking.
Does 715 Harding Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Harding Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Harding Place have a pool?
No, 715 Harding Place does not have a pool.
Does 715 Harding Place have accessible units?
No, 715 Harding Place does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Harding Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Harding Place does not have units with dishwashers.
