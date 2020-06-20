715 Harding Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Come check out this beautiful home in one of the most convenient locations in Nashville - it's 10 minutes from downtown, 5 minutes to Brentwood & Radnor Lake, 2 minutes from I-65, and 5 minutes to I-24. It has a very private and fully fenced backyard that includes a large storage shed with power. Inside the home, you will find 3 or 4 spacious bedrooms with a large hall bathroom and a half bathroom in the master bedroom. Both bathrooms were just remodeled! The kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and an eat in kitchen that can hold a large table plus bar seating. Some highlights include built in cabinetry in the eat in kitchen and one of the bedrooms that can surround a queen bed or crib adding extra storage. There is tons of storage throughout with 5 closets, a storage shed, and a laundry room (not pictured). This home is perfect for those seeking a short commute in a great part of town!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.