641 Old Hickory Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 BA, 2276 sq. feet Townhome with a lovely private deck and patio in the back. Very centrally located. Quick access to I-65. Gated at the back entrance. Two Car individual garage. End Unit with a huge 27x16 master bedroom. Year built 1999. Every window in townhome has a 3-inch wood plantation shutters.

Rent $1995/month, Deposit $1995. All outside yard and maintenance covered by association fee of $268/month paid by landlord. The utilities are paid by the tenant. Great Homeowners Association, Very well kept, private and safe!

Contact the owner to schedule a viewing.