Nashville, TN
5767 Brentwood Trace
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

5767 Brentwood Trace

5767 Brentwood Trace · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5767 Brentwood Trace, Nashville, TN 37027
Brentwood Trace

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brentwood Trace Apts. Brand new floors, modern appliances, great natural light, and amazing location! Easy access to I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. Booming area because of it's convenience to Brentwood, Cool Springs, and Nashville. Incredible restaurants and shopping in the immediate area, and on the nearby exits. Randor Lake is just minutes away. Target is across the street. Don't miss this opportunity!

Setup your self guided tour today at: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1490786?source=marketing

App fee $45
Sec Dep- $1150
Pets accepted on case by case basis

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5767 Brentwood Trace have any available units?
5767 Brentwood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 5767 Brentwood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5767 Brentwood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5767 Brentwood Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5767 Brentwood Trace is pet friendly.
Does 5767 Brentwood Trace offer parking?
No, 5767 Brentwood Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5767 Brentwood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5767 Brentwood Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5767 Brentwood Trace have a pool?
No, 5767 Brentwood Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5767 Brentwood Trace have accessible units?
No, 5767 Brentwood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5767 Brentwood Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5767 Brentwood Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5767 Brentwood Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5767 Brentwood Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
