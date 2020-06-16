5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir

Amenities
Rent near Nipper's Corner & 5min. to Maryland Farm - Property Id: 150847
2 beds 2 baths 1,245 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Showing Available by appointment. Ready to move in on 4th of July.
Walking distance to Nipper's Corner and 5 minutes to Maryland Farms
Convenient to I-24 & I-65.
This 1,245 square foot single family home is sweet and inviting living place.
2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. 1 Story
FEATURES IN&OUT
Master Bedroom
Bedroom#2
Living Room with Fireplace & vaulted ceiling
Dining Room
Kitchen
Appliances: Range, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Storage building in the screened back porch
Fenced cozy backyard & Extra Storage Shed
UTILITIES (Paid By Tenant)
Cable / TelephoneElectric / Sewer / Water / Gas
SCHOOL
Granbery Elementary (assigned) K-4 / 0.4 mi
William Henry Oliver Middle (assigned) 5-8 / 2.6 mi
John Overton Comp High (assigned) 9-12 / 2.7 mi
*Small pet(s) are only allowed upon approval and additional deposit and extra cleaning fee.
$1,550 is DISCOUNTED RATE for being punctual in rent payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150847
