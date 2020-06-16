5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent near Nipper's Corner & 5min. to Maryland Farm - Property Id: 150847



2 beds 2 baths 1,245 sqft

GREAT LOCATION!!! Showing Available by appointment. Ready to move in on 4th of July.

Walking distance to Nipper's Corner and 5 minutes to Maryland Farms

Convenient to I-24 & I-65.

This 1,245 square foot single family home is sweet and inviting living place.

2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. 1 Story



FEATURES IN&OUT

Master Bedroom

Bedroom#2

Living Room with Fireplace & vaulted ceiling

Dining Room

Kitchen

Appliances: Range, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Storage building in the screened back porch

Fenced cozy backyard & Extra Storage Shed



UTILITIES (Paid By Tenant)

Cable / TelephoneElectric / Sewer / Water / Gas



SCHOOL

Granbery Elementary (assigned) K-4 / 0.4 mi

William Henry Oliver Middle (assigned) 5-8 / 2.6 mi

John Overton Comp High (assigned) 9-12 / 2.7 mi



*Small pet(s) are only allowed upon approval and additional deposit and extra cleaning fee.

$1,550 is DISCOUNTED RATE for being punctual in rent payment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150847

