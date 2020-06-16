All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir

5704 Brentwood Meadows Circle · (615) 457-4497
Location

5704 Brentwood Meadows Circle, Nashville, TN 37027
Brentwood Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent near Nipper's Corner & 5min. to Maryland Farm - Property Id: 150847

2 beds 2 baths 1,245 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Showing Available by appointment. Ready to move in on 4th of July.
Walking distance to Nipper's Corner and 5 minutes to Maryland Farms
Convenient to I-24 & I-65.
This 1,245 square foot single family home is sweet and inviting living place.
2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. 1 Story

FEATURES IN&OUT
Master Bedroom
Bedroom#2
Living Room with Fireplace & vaulted ceiling
Dining Room
Kitchen
Appliances: Range, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Storage building in the screened back porch
Fenced cozy backyard & Extra Storage Shed

UTILITIES (Paid By Tenant)
Cable / TelephoneElectric / Sewer / Water / Gas

SCHOOL
Granbery Elementary (assigned) K-4 / 0.4 mi
William Henry Oliver Middle (assigned) 5-8 / 2.6 mi
John Overton Comp High (assigned) 9-12 / 2.7 mi

*Small pet(s) are only allowed upon approval and additional deposit and extra cleaning fee.
$1,550 is DISCOUNTED RATE for being punctual in rent payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150847
Property Id 150847

(RLNE5825259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir have any available units?
5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir have?
Some of 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir offer parking?
No, 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir have a pool?
No, 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir have accessible units?
No, 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 Brentwood Meadows Cir has units with dishwashers.
