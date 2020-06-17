Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

520 Franklin Limestone Rd Available 07/01/20 Affordable Country living, right in the city! 2 Bedroom house for rent in Nashville 37217 $1000/mo - This little slice of the country sits nestled just off of Harding Rd and 24 on the south side of Nashville. Its a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage Farm house with all the charm you need! Bring your rocker for the front porch. Laundry included with rent. Just a few minutes from shopping and 10 minutes from Downtown. FYI- this is an very old home, and although cozy and in good shape, this house comes with the challenges that an older home can bring (sloped floors, lowered ceilings, sticky windows, Older appliances, older electrical system), just be advised.



Pets OK at $25/mo per pet (limit 2).



Rent is $1000/mo

Security Deposit is $1000



Qualified Applicants will have 600+ Credit, No evictions, earn 3x rent/mo and have good previous landlord references.



