Nashville, TN
520 Franklin Limestone Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

520 Franklin Limestone Rd

520 Franklin Limestone Road · (615) 541-5159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Nashville
Location

520 Franklin Limestone Road, Nashville, TN 37217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Franklin Limestone Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
520 Franklin Limestone Rd Available 07/01/20 Affordable Country living, right in the city! 2 Bedroom house for rent in Nashville 37217 $1000/mo - This little slice of the country sits nestled just off of Harding Rd and 24 on the south side of Nashville. Its a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage Farm house with all the charm you need! Bring your rocker for the front porch. Laundry included with rent. Just a few minutes from shopping and 10 minutes from Downtown. FYI- this is an very old home, and although cozy and in good shape, this house comes with the challenges that an older home can bring (sloped floors, lowered ceilings, sticky windows, Older appliances, older electrical system), just be advised.

Pets OK at $25/mo per pet (limit 2).

Rent is $1000/mo
Security Deposit is $1000

For Showings: Email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com

Qualified Applicants will have 600+ Credit, No evictions, earn 3x rent/mo and have good previous landlord references.

Offered By Vibe Realty- Broker#6155415159

(RLNE5478573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd have any available units?
520 Franklin Limestone Rd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 520 Franklin Limestone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
520 Franklin Limestone Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Franklin Limestone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd does offer parking.
Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd have a pool?
No, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd have accessible units?
No, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Franklin Limestone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Franklin Limestone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
