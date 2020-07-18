All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

501 Hearthstone Cir

501 Hearthstone Circle · (615) 329-9988
Location

501 Hearthstone Circle, Nashville, TN 37027
Hearthstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*

*Lawncare Included!!

Unique Property Code: QZ0501- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $8,385 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

One level living with open floor plan, Two master suites, family room with vaulted ceilings and Wood burning fireplace, partial basement off garage for storage, Office, dining room and living room, kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Fenced in back yard with Deck.

Walk to Granbery Elementary! Granbery park is a quick 10 minute walk with tennis courts and playgrounds. Wonderful neighborhood with mature trees and bike lanes. Minutes to I65- Great location!

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Hearthstone Cir have any available units?
501 Hearthstone Cir has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Hearthstone Cir have?
Some of 501 Hearthstone Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Hearthstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
501 Hearthstone Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Hearthstone Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Hearthstone Cir is pet friendly.
Does 501 Hearthstone Cir offer parking?
Yes, 501 Hearthstone Cir offers parking.
Does 501 Hearthstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Hearthstone Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Hearthstone Cir have a pool?
No, 501 Hearthstone Cir does not have a pool.
Does 501 Hearthstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 501 Hearthstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Hearthstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Hearthstone Cir has units with dishwashers.
