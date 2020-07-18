501 Hearthstone Cir

Amenities

*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*



*Lawncare Included!!



Unique Property Code: QZ0501- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.



*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $8,385 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



One level living with open floor plan, Two master suites, family room with vaulted ceilings and Wood burning fireplace, partial basement off garage for storage, Office, dining room and living room, kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Fenced in back yard with Deck.



Walk to Granbery Elementary! Granbery park is a quick 10 minute walk with tennis courts and playgrounds. Wonderful neighborhood with mature trees and bike lanes. Minutes to I65- Great location!



