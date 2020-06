Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

From the elegant fireplace in the living room to the bay window in the dining room, the place displays charm. This renovated property features new laminate and tile flooring. There's an indoor laundry area off the kitchen, and the master bedroom contains a very big walk-in closet. The backyard has a roomy wooden deck and a line of trees that blocks the view of the neighbor behind.