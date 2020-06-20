4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328

Amenities
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 (first month free) - Property Id: 289110
Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors. Werthan lofts is a historic 100-year-old factory converted into beautiful new construction townhomes & flats. The renovation included all new mechanical and electrical systems, new elevators, new roof, refurbished original hardwood floors, & refurbished original windows. These open-concept lofts have high ceilings, pool & gym access, & are some of Nashville's most unique urban dwellings. The loft is walking distance from the farmers market, award-winning restaurants, & trendy bars. It's close to downtown but not overrun with the noise and foot traffic of that area. The kitchen has granite tops & new stainless steel appliances.
Amenities include new washer + dryer, central air + heat, sink w garbage disposal, dishwasher, two 24 hour pools, & gym access. Rental amount includes parking (off-street & garage), trash, state of the art Butterfly security system with accompanying app, & ice machine
Property Id 289110
