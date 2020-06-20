All apartments in Nashville
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328

4577 Old Hickory Boulevard · (504) 239-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4577 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37218
Bells Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 (first month free) - Property Id: 289110

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors. Werthan lofts is a historic 100-year-old factory converted into beautiful new construction townhomes & flats. The renovation included all new mechanical and electrical systems, new elevators, new roof, refurbished original hardwood floors, & refurbished original windows. These open-concept lofts have high ceilings, pool & gym access, & are some of Nashville's most unique urban dwellings. The loft is walking distance from the farmers market, award-winning restaurants, & trendy bars. It's close to downtown but not overrun with the noise and foot traffic of that area. The kitchen has granite tops & new stainless steel appliances.

Amenities include new washer + dryer, central air + heat, sink w garbage disposal, dishwasher, two 24 hour pools, & gym access. Rental amount includes parking (off-street & garage), trash, state of the art Butterfly security system with accompanying app, & ice machine
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289110
Property Id 289110

(RLNE5813703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 have any available units?
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 have?
Some of 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 currently offering any rent specials?
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 is pet friendly.
Does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 offer parking?
Yes, 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 does offer parking.
Does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 have a pool?
Yes, 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 has a pool.
Does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 have accessible units?
No, 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 does not have accessible units.
Does 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328 has units with dishwashers.
