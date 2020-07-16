All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
420 Walton Lane K60
420 Walton Lane K60

420 Walton Ln · (615) 965-5483 ext. 1
Location

420 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Walton Lane K60 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

2/1 Condo - Gated Community - Pool - Laundry - Balcony - East Nashville Border - This a great opportunity to get into this little gated community. There are tons of recent renovations and the prices won't' stay this way for long! There is one circle of condos surrounding a park-like courtyard in this gated community called Quail Creek. It is the FIRST street from East Nashville into Madison so you get all the convenience and more amenities without the hefty EN price. Super convenient location to Briley & 65. Close to Opryland, the airport, and downtown Nashville!

Inside there are two large bedrooms with large closets. The living and dining areas are open concept and there is wainscoting in the formal dining area. The kitchen has a large pantry and there is also a linen closet and coat closet for extra storage. The bathroom has an over-sized vanity and tile shower. Just a great place to live for an affordable price. The pool is only a few years old, there is a laundry, common area grill, mature trees, and free trash disposal at the dumpsters. Water is included also.

For more info or showings go to www.5pointsrealty.co

(RLNE3804416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Walton Lane K60 have any available units?
420 Walton Lane K60 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Walton Lane K60 have?
Some of 420 Walton Lane K60's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Walton Lane K60 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Walton Lane K60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Walton Lane K60 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Walton Lane K60 is pet friendly.
Does 420 Walton Lane K60 offer parking?
No, 420 Walton Lane K60 does not offer parking.
Does 420 Walton Lane K60 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Walton Lane K60 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Walton Lane K60 have a pool?
Yes, 420 Walton Lane K60 has a pool.
Does 420 Walton Lane K60 have accessible units?
No, 420 Walton Lane K60 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Walton Lane K60 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Walton Lane K60 does not have units with dishwashers.
