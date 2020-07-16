420 Walton Lane K60

Amenities

2/1 Condo - Gated Community - Pool - Laundry - Balcony - East Nashville Border - This a great opportunity to get into this little gated community. There are tons of recent renovations and the prices won't' stay this way for long! There is one circle of condos surrounding a park-like courtyard in this gated community called Quail Creek. It is the FIRST street from East Nashville into Madison so you get all the convenience and more amenities without the hefty EN price. Super convenient location to Briley & 65. Close to Opryland, the airport, and downtown Nashville!



Inside there are two large bedrooms with large closets. The living and dining areas are open concept and there is wainscoting in the formal dining area. The kitchen has a large pantry and there is also a linen closet and coat closet for extra storage. The bathroom has an over-sized vanity and tile shower. Just a great place to live for an affordable price. The pool is only a few years old, there is a laundry, common area grill, mature trees, and free trash disposal at the dumpsters. Water is included also.



