Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:20 AM

4072 Barnes Cove Drive

4072 Barnes Cove Drive · (615) 601-2506
Location

4072 Barnes Cove Drive, Nashville, TN 37013
Barnes Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Great home located near the border of Davidson and Williamson Counties. Nearby associations include Lenox Village, Sugar Valley and Barnes Bend.

Single family home includes attached 2-car garage, plus a bonus finished room over the garage (perfect for a playroom, guest room, den or office). Spacious master includes an attached sitting room. Bright kitchen includes pantry and eat-in dining plus nearby dining room.

Beautiful park-like back yard looking into neighboring farm property (you will definitely receive visits over the fence from the horse and cows!) with a deck and a covered porch. Lawn maintenance and laundry hook-ups provided. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage collection, internet/cable).

Assigned schools: Shayne Elementary, Oliver Middle School, Overton High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive have any available units?
4072 Barnes Cove Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive have?
Some of 4072 Barnes Cove Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4072 Barnes Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4072 Barnes Cove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 Barnes Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4072 Barnes Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4072 Barnes Cove Drive does offer parking.
Does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 Barnes Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 4072 Barnes Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4072 Barnes Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 Barnes Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4072 Barnes Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
