4072 Barnes Cove Drive

Amenities
Great home located near the border of Davidson and Williamson Counties. Nearby associations include Lenox Village, Sugar Valley and Barnes Bend.
Single family home includes attached 2-car garage, plus a bonus finished room over the garage (perfect for a playroom, guest room, den or office). Spacious master includes an attached sitting room. Bright kitchen includes pantry and eat-in dining plus nearby dining room.
Beautiful park-like back yard looking into neighboring farm property (you will definitely receive visits over the fence from the horse and cows!) with a deck and a covered porch. Lawn maintenance and laundry hook-ups provided. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage collection, internet/cable).
Assigned schools: Shayne Elementary, Oliver Middle School, Overton High School