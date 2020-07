Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall. This home is great for small family and/ or roommates. Plenty of parking in rear and public street parking.