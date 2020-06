Amenities

RENTED!!!! THANK YOU!!!!......Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 full bath renovated cottage in the heart of Sylvan Park/Charlotte Park. Convenient to Vandy and Belmont and walking distance to Five Points Pizza, ML Rose, Urban Juicer, Climb and many more.Location is unbeatable!Large fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave remain, just pack your things and move in! Thanks for showing! Jenny 615-945-6756 Owner/agent