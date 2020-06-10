All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3229 Cain Harbor Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3229 Cain Harbor Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3229 Cain Harbor Dr.

3229 Cain Harbor Drive · (866) 535-9956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3229 Cain Harbor Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
River Trace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3229 Cain Harbor Dr. Available 07/01/20 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM PENNINGTON BEND HOME - This recently updated home offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room and a 2 car attached garage.

- Hardwood Floors
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Stone Counters
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Jacuzzi Tub
- Custom Coset Systems

Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, Briley Parkway and minutes from Downtown Nashville, this home will not last long!!!

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home!
(866) 535-9956
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/DP7CBaWPpoM

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. have any available units?
3229 Cain Harbor Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. have?
Some of 3229 Cain Harbor Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Cain Harbor Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. have a pool?
No, 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Cain Harbor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3229 Cain Harbor Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln
Nashville, TN 37221
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr
Nashville, TN 37115
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity