Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:20 AM

3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine

3216 Colby Drive · (615) 851-1953
Location

3216 Colby Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Glencliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Woodbine - Nice 3 Bedroom Brick, 1.5 Baths, Hardwood-Tile Flooring, New Paint, Central Heat/Air, New Appliances, 2-Car Carport, Better Hurry This One Will Go Fast!!!

This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Back Door for Self Showings

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 4/11/2020
RENT: $1500.00
DEPOSIT: $1500.00
TYPE: Single Family
YEAR BUILT: 1955
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1.5
SQ FT: 1,450
GARAGE: 2-Car Carport
FENCED YARD: No
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
HOA FEE: None
PET RULE: Case by Case, If pets are approved, there will be fees + extra rent
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must have Social Security Number, Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

(RLNE3783197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine have any available units?
3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine have?
Some of 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine does offer parking.
Does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine have a pool?
No, 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine have accessible units?
No, 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine does not have units with dishwashers.
