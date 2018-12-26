3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Woodbine - Nice 3 Bedroom Brick, 1.5 Baths, Hardwood-Tile Flooring, New Paint, Central Heat/Air, New Appliances, 2-Car Carport, Better Hurry This One Will Go Fast!!!



This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Back Door for Self Showings



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 4/11/2020

RENT: $1500.00

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

TYPE: Single Family

YEAR BUILT: 1955

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1.5

SQ FT: 1,450

GARAGE: 2-Car Carport

FENCED YARD: No

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: Case by Case, If pets are approved, there will be fees + extra rent

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must have Social Security Number, Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



